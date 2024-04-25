Watch Now
Oasis High softball coach charged with lewd behavior with a student

Erick Rodriguez mug
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Erick Rodriguez mug
Posted at 10:26 AM, Apr 25, 2024
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police arrested Oasis High softball coach Erick Rodriguez for alleged lewd behavior with a minor student.

According to investigators, a student at Oasis High School reported to staff that Rodriguez had been sending sexually explicit text messages and nude photos showing his face to another student.

Police began investigating and say they found Rodriguez inappropriately communicated with a student, during which time he sent and requested nude photos from that student. Police say the investigation also revealed Rodriguez inappropriately touched the victim over her clothes.

Rodriguez had his first court appearance Thursday in front of a Lee County judge.

Information from the coach's biography says he coached junior varsity at North Fort Myers High School for six years, but had been assistant coach for five.

The coach had also been apart of recreational softball in Cape Coral for nine years, including travel baseball.

Fox 4 reached out to the City of Cape Coral for comment because the city runs the charter schools. They provided a statement about the matter:"

"Erick Rodriguez, a volunteer softball coach at Oasis Charter Schools, has been removed from all duties and responsibilities associated with Oasis Charter Schools. To ensure the integrity of this active and ongoing investigation, the City cannot provide any further comments."
City of Cape Coral

