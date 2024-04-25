Oasis High softball coach charged with lewd behavior with a student

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police arrested Oasis High softball coach Erick Rodriguez for alleged lewd behavior with a minor student.

According to investigators, a student at Oasis High School reported to staff that Rodriguez had been sending sexually explicit text messages and nude photos showing his face to another student.

Police began investigating and say they found Rodriguez inappropriately communicated with a student, during which time he sent and requested nude photos from that student. Police say the investigation also revealed Rodriguez inappropriately touched the victim over her clothes.

Rodriguez had his first court appearance Thursday in front of a Lee County judge.

Information from the coach's biography says he coached junior varsity at North Fort Myers High School for six years, but had been assistant coach for five.

The coach had also been apart of recreational softball in Cape Coral for nine years, including travel baseball.

Fox 4 reached out to the City of Cape Coral for comment because the city runs the charter schools. They provided a statement about the matter:"