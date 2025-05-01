NOT LOVIN' IT: Why Cape Coral Police say a man tried to rob a McDonald's

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police arrested a man after they say he attempted to rob a McDonald's and got into fight with employees.

Cape Coral Police rushed to the McDonald's at 2541 Del Prado Blvd N around 4:11 a.m. on April 30 after reports of a robbery in progress.

Surveillance video from the restaurant showed 32-year-old Bray Allen Bamberger speaking with an employee near the register when the conversation escalated into an argument. Police say he walked behind the counter, forcing his way past two employees, and grabbed the cash drawer.

A struggle happened between him and the employees before police say Bamberger let go of the drawer, continued arguing, and then left the building.

Police say Bamberger took off in a silver Hyundai Elantra heading north on Del Prado Blvd N.

Cape Coral Police shared images of the incident with other local law enforcement agencies and Facebook. Investigators discovered Bamberger lives near the crime scene and drives a 2018 Hyundai sedan.

When detectives arrived at Bamberger's home on NE 43rd Terrace later that day, they say they found a silver Hyundai sedan parked in the yard.

Police say a man inside the home said he was expecting police to come find Bamberger based on the social media post with Bamberger’s photo.

According to officers, Bamberger said he was willing to talk with detectives. They said he went through the drive-thru area and was not receiving any help.

"He was irritated, parked his car, and went inside. He said he had no intention of stealing any money, but was frustrated and made a bad decision," police said in a press release.

Bamberger was taken to the Lee County Jail and charged with one count of attempted robbery and two counts of battery.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.