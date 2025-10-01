CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A deteriorating home in southwest Cape Coral has neighbors calling for immediate action, citing safety concerns and calling the property the "rat house" due to ongoing neglect and pest issues.

Neighbors call Cape Coral home 'rat house,' demand action on deteriorating property

Paul Mangone, who lives next door to the problematic property, reached out to Fox 4 because they said the situation has gone on too long without resolution. The neighborhood has already endured significant damage from recent hurricanes, making the abandoned home's condition even more concerning.

"Every house on this side of the block over here, these four homes, were all flooded. And this house is actually even lower than the other ones, and nothing has been done," Mangone said.

The property features a car that the neighbor said hasn't moved in years, and what appears to be appliances and tools piled up in the backyard. Neighbors said the home poses multiple safety risks to the surrounding area.

"It's not going to take much for that thing to go up. If there's a spark that's not, not good at all," said Steve Donovan, a neighbor.

Donovan and Mangone believe the property presents a serious fire hazard to the neighborhood.

"Somebody's gonna get hurt, something's gonna happen," Mangone said.

Beyond fire concerns, neighbors worry about structural integrity during severe weather events.

"There's no doubt if you live anywhere close to this house, you're getting debris the house. I mean, I'd be lucky if that house stands through another hurricane," Donovan said.

People in the area also report seeing rodents coming from the abandoned home, adding to their health and safety concerns.

The City of Cape Coral cut the grass on the property on Sept. 26, and they said the bill will be sent to the homeowner. The City said they explore options to bring properties into compliance at the owner's expense when violations aren't corrected after multiple educational attempts.

Public records show multiple liens on the property. The property owner did not return calls for comment.

"I don't like getting involved in other people's property that they pay their taxes for, but now this is affecting everybody in the neighborhood," Mangone said.

