Neglected Cape Coral home draws safety, health complaints from neighbors

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A northwest Cape Coral home has sat with significant damage for nearly three years, prompting frustrated neighbors to voice safety and health concerns about the deteriorating property.

The home features overgrown grass, broken pool cage screens and a pool filled with stagnant brown water that neighbors said has become an eyesore and potential health hazard.

"We love our neighbors, and it's a quiet neighborhood, except for this one house," said Tony Lombardo, who lives nearby.

Lombardo and his wife built their dream home in the area, but the property just steps away has become a daily frustration.

"This is what I have to look at every morning and frankly, I'm tired of it," Lombardo said.

They said the home has sat unattended for three years, and Lombardo said it deteriorates further with each storm that passes through the area.

"On the other side is a screen door where the bottom screen is missing, and a little kid could climb through there," Lombardo said.

He believes the city should take stronger action against the property owner.

"You can bet, if I had my sprinklers on the wrong day for five minutes extra, they would be here giving me a fine but this doesn't seem to bother them," Lombardo said.

The property is currently facing multiple code violations. According to the city, property owners are typically given a maximum of 30 days to fix violations.

"In cases where the violation is not corrected after multiple attempts at educating the home or property owner, the City can explore options to bring the property into compliance at the owner's expense," a city spokesperson said.

Lombardo expressed particular concern about the stagnant pool water.

"Isn't this a health hazard too? That this water is stagnant, so you're breeding mosquitoes and all other vermin," Lombardo said.

When contacted, the property owner said she was unaware the lawn service had stopped and indicated she would address the issue.

A code hearing for this property is scheduled for October 9th.

