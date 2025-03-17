Man threatens Cape Coral officers after DUI stop, police say

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man faces multiple charges after driving impaired, according to Cape Coral police.

On Saturday, March 15 just after 1:00 a.m., officers with the Cape Coral Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a gray Ford Ranger in the 3600 block of Del Prado Blvd South in Cape Coral.

Police said the driver was swerving across lanes of traffic, and the officer believed the driver may be having a medical episode, severe mechanical failure, or was impaired.

From approximately around the 4400 block of Del Prado Boulevard, the driver swerved multiple times and traveled between all three lanes. The officer turned on their lights in the 3900 block of Del Prado Boulevard, but the driver did not pull over. The officer turned on their sirens, but the driver passed several driveways and parking lots in which it would’ve been safe to stop. Eventually, the vehicle turned into a parking lot, accelerated abruptly, and came to a hard stop in a spot.

Police said the truck driver, Claude Gose Jr., 30, did not roll down the window at first. When he did, the officer said his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his pupils were dilated. The officer said they smelled alcohol and saw a beer bottle in the center console. There was also a spilled clear plastic cup on the passenger floorboard that contained an alcoholic beverage.

Gose started to take a Standard Field Sobriety Exercises, but then Gose became uncooperative, yelling at officers and arguing. Police then arrested Gose for Driving Under the Influence.

Then, Gose threatened police, saying he would find where the officer lived after he got out of jail, that officers were messing with the wrong person.

He's charged with dui and threatening a public officer.

