Man stabs driver with golf club; spits blood after Cape Coral crash, police say

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver in Cape Coral is accused of stabbing a victim with a broken golf club, punching someone in the head and spitting blood at a paramedic following a crash last weekend.

On Sunday, the Cape Coral Police Department says officers responded to a crash with injuries on Cape Coral Parkway E and Del Prado Boulevard, after a caller reported the crash escalated into a large disturbance.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, they found a Chevy Malibu with heavy rear-end damage and a Ford F-150 with a trailer stopped in the left turning lane on Cape Coral Parkway east.

Witnesses say the driver of the F-150 rear-ended the Chevy Malibu, which then rear-ended a Jeep Wrangler.

Those who saw what happened say a fight followed.

The driver of the F150 has been identified by police as Anthony Guzman Garcia, 38.

Police say he was covered in blood.

The Jeep's driver says Guzman Garcia shoved him toward oncoming traffic when he and his passenger went to take pictures of Garcia's license plate.

Garcia is also accused of punching a victim in the head, and later retrieving a golf club to shatter the driver's side window of the Jeep.

Cape Police

Police say the golf club snapped and Guzman started stabbing the Jeep's driver several times with the broken end of the club.

Both the driver and passenger were cut by the glass.

Police say Guzman Garcia was extremely agitated and appeared disoriented.

He claims someone pointed a gun at him.

Cape Coral Fire says Guzman Garcia appeared to go unconscious at one point.

Police say during the suspect's transport to the hospital, Guzman Garcia became combative and physically aggressive - forcing the ambulance to stop.

One medic told police the suspect spit blood in his face.

Officers were able to restrain Guzman Garcia and say he was sweating, passed out and pale.

Hospital staff say he had a blood alcohol level of .177.

The legal limit is .08.

Anthony Guzman Garcia is facing the following charges:

--1 count in violation of F.S.S. 316.193(4) DUI – Unlawful Blood Alcohol Level 0.15 or Higher

--3 counts in violation of F.S.S. 316.193(3)(c)(1) – DUI Damage to Property and Personal Injury

--2 counts in violation of F.S.S. 784.03(1)(a)(1) – Battery Touch or Strike

--1 count in violation of F.S.S. 784.021(1)(a) – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

--1 count in violation of F.S.S. 784.021(1)(b) – Aggravated Assault with the Intent to Commit a Felony

--1 count in violation of F.S.S. 806.13(1)(b)(3) – Criminal Mischief $1000 or more

--1 count in violation of F.S.S. 784.07(2)(b) – Battery on Specified Personnel

--1 count in violation of F.S.S. 836.12(2)(a) – Intimidation Threats Against a Law Enforcement Officer

S. 784.07(2)(b) – Battery on Specified Personnel

--1 count in violation of F.S.S. 836.12(2)(a) – Intimidation Threats Against a Law Enforcement Officer

