Man hospitalized after driving into Cape Coral canal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man dove his pickup truck into a Cape Coral canal Sunday morning.

Cape Coral Police Department responded to the crash at 9:45 am Sunday morning along NE 23rd St. and Del Prado Blvd N.

CCPD says the man was the only occupant of truck and experienced a medical episode before crashing into the canal.

Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with a man nearby who says he has seen several other vehicles that has crashed in canals in Cape Coral

“Believe it or not you see them every once and a while off the canals and there’s so many canals around here that it’s kind of hard for people not to fall into them once in a while,“ said Edwin Marte. "It looked kind of bad. We didn’t know what to expect. We didn’t see the guy or anything but from what I hear he seems to be doing okay.”

The man, in his early 30s, was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

The CCPD dive team was able to get the truck out of the canal