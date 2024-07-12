Man dies while fixing his car in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man has died after his car rolled onto him while he was fixing it, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

On Thursday, police say a man was in the median working underneath his car on wet grass near Chiquita Boulevard South and SW 19th Terrace.

Police say he was fixing the transmission near the front left wheel.

That's when the car rolled backward onto him.

The department has provided the following safety tips for working on a vehicle:

1. Make sure that all car brakes are applied, to include the emergency/parking brake.

2. Ensure you are working on a flat and paved surface.

3. If you are using a car jack, ensure it is fully functional and properly placed underneath the frame. Jack stands are also recommended to ensure there are 3 points of contact holding up the car.

4. Test the car before going under by pushing hard against the hood and see if it moves.