Man asked to repeat himself pulls knife on Cape Coral store staff, police say

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department says a man waved a knife at Metro PCS store employees while yelling profanities after he was asked to repeat himself.

Police say this happened on Thursday at the 728 Pine Island Road location.

Officers later found the suspect within the plaza with a green 7" fixed blade kitchen knife on him.

The department says the suspect is James Brian King, 59.

Employee tells police that King went into the store requesting service, but they could not hear him and he was asked to repeat himself.

According to the report, employees of the store said King became agitated and slammed his phone on the counter. He pulled out a knife near the store employees when he was asked to leave, police say, and yelled profanities.

Police say when they started to ask King why he had a knife, he told them he was bringing it to a friend's house to help chop up a salad. King, officers say, also said he pulled out the knife to look at envelope on the store's counter; however, he didn't have a definite answer as to why he'd need a knife to open an already opened envelope.

James King was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail on the following charges:

-2 counts in violation of F.S.S. 784.021, Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

