Man accused of killing his brother in Cape Coral appears in Lee County court

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The man accused of killing his brother at a Cape Coral home in April made his first appearance in a Lee County court on Monday.

58-year-old John Tolbert faces a negligent manslaughter charge after police say he shot and killed his brother Francis Tolbert on April 16. Investigators with the Cape Coral Police Department said first responders received a report on a man in cardiac arrest. They say when EMS got to the scene, Francis had a faint pulse and was bleeding from his head.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on John Tolbert's first appearance in a Lee County courtroom:

Cape Coral man accused of killing his brother has first appearance in Lee County

A bullet casing was found at the scene and an autopsy revealed that he had been shot,detectives say. Police then began looking for John.

He was found and arrested after he was pulled over in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania in May.

During his first appearance in Lee County on September 9, prosecutors said they are considering filing a motion to hold him without bond. He is expected back in court for that decision on September 10.