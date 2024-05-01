Man arrested in Pennsylvania, charged with killing his brother in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Troopers in Pennsylvania arrested a man Cape Coral Police had been looking for since April 16, who was a person of interest in the murder of his brother.

John Tolbert was pulled over in West Moreland County, where it was discovered he had an arrest warrant for manslaughter with a weapon.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, they responded to a home for reports of cardiac arrest. When they arrived, EMS says Francis Tolbert had a faint pulse.

Police say he was bleeding from the back of the head from an unknown cause. He died shortly after, Cape Coral Police report.

Officers found a shell casing near Francis, leading them to believe his injuries were not from a medical issue, police said.

Through an autopsy, they discovered a bullet fragment in his head.

Shortly after, they named John Tolbert a person of interest, but had not been able to find him until Pennsylvania troopers pulled him over on April 30, 2024.

He will be extradited to Cape Coral at a later date to face the manslaughter charge.