Cape Coral Charity Car Show supports neighbors in need

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Fox 4 is a proud sponsor of the 9th Annual Cape Coral Charity Car Show.

100% of the proceeds benefit the Cape Coral Caring Center, a food pantry that helps feed 5,000 local families each year.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Mariner High School in Cape Coral on Saturday, Feb. 22. To check out the 300 to 400 cars on display, parking is $5 and admission is free. There will be music, a raffle, food and trophy presentations.

It's $20 to show off your ride on four wheels, and everyone is welcome.

Click HERE for details on how to participate.

The event is put on by 50 to 60 volunteers who love classic cars and helping Cape Coral families in need. Last year's event raised $70,000, and this year's goal is $100,000! We hope to see you there.