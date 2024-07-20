Lightning sparks 4-acre brush fire in north Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department blocked off parts of NW 42nd Lane, near Old Burnt Store Road, on Saturday afternoon due to a brush fire.

The Cape Coral Fire Department along with the Florida Forest Service Caloosahatchee Forestry Center worked together to extinguish the 4-acre fire.

Cape Coral Fire officials say they received a call around 1:40pm and were grateful the brush fire was reported so quickly given its close proximity to homes.

So, we do want people, if they see a fire particularly in a wooded area where maybe there is not as much traffic that might be seen in a residential area, to go ahead and call us as quickly as possible so that we can get out here and get it contained before it could possibly threaten anybody’s homes,” said Andrea Schuch, Public Affairs Specialist, Cape Coral Fire Department.

Fire officials say the fire is now 100 percent contained and there were no reported injuries or damage to homes. The fire is believed to be caused by lightning.