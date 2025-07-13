Juvenile stabbed in Cape Coral; police say suspect is in custody

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a stabbing of a juvenile.

According to police, a victim under 18-years-old was stabbed in a home on Country Club Boulevard near Nicholas Parkway early Sunday morning.

The juvenile is in "stable condition," police tell Fox 4.

A suspect, 22-year-old Fernando Hernandez, is in custody. According to jail records, Hernandez is charged with cruelty toward child (aggravated child abuse).

Lee County Sheriff's Office

It's not known what led up to the stabbing, but police say the two parties involved were known to each other.