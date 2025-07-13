Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCape Coral

Actions

Juvenile stabbed in Cape Coral; police say suspect is in custody

The suspect is 22-year-old Fernando Hernandez
sirens
Shutterstock
sirens
Posted
and last updated

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a stabbing of a juvenile.

According to police, a victim under 18-years-old was stabbed in a home on Country Club Boulevard near Nicholas Parkway early Sunday morning.

The juvenile is in "stable condition," police tell Fox 4.

A suspect, 22-year-old Fernando Hernandez, is in custody. According to jail records, Hernandez is charged with cruelty toward child (aggravated child abuse).

Fernando Hernandez

It's not known what led up to the stabbing, but police say the two parties involved were known to each other.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood