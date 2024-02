CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Goodwill will host a career fair on Saturday, February 9th, in Cape Coral.

The organization says some of the 19 employers attending include Allegiant, LCEC and Publix.

Goodwill

If you need help with job-hunting resources, like resume assistance, Goodwill says there be representatives at the job fair to assist you.

The event will be held at New Hope Church on Nicholas Parkway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.