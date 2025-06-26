'It's been a mess': 2,000 Cape Coral homeowners to receive mandatory water hook up letter

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The South Florida Water Management District told Fox 4, approximately 2,000 homeowners in northeast Cape Coral will soon get a letter saying they have to connect to city water, potentially costing them thousands of dollars.

The South Florida Water Management District reports the mid-hawthorn aquifer has risen four feet since reaching record low levels in April, thanks to water restrictions and rainfall in the recharge area.

"Since we did implement the water shortage restrictions, going to zero days per week, I am happy to say that we have seen incremental increases in water levels," said South Florida Water Management District Bureau Chief Mark Elsner.

While Cape Coral has received more than 10 inches of rainfall in the past month, Elsner explained that the aquifer's recharge area is actually located farther north.

"However, as you go north out of Lee County, the confining rock layer gets thinner and starts to break up and disappear," Elsner said.

This means rainfall in DeSoto and Sarasota counties is what truly replenishes the aquifer. Despite improvements, officials remain cautious.

"We are not out of the woods, but we are not facing that level where we could have serious harm to the aquifer," Elsner said.

Earlier concerns included potential compaction of the aquifer, which could limit its water-holding capacity and lead to land subsidence that might threaten home foundations.

"You could almost say if you were to put sand in a jar and you put water in it. That is what the aquifer is like, and that water provides buoyancy that supports the rock and when you take it out that sand settles down," Elsner said.

As residents transition to city water, Elsner expects positive changes for the aquifer. "Will it be two months, a year before we actually see the response. I think we will see it sooner than later," he said.

For residents in neighborhoods near Diplomat Parkway, the transition has brought significant disruption as construction crews install city water lines.

"It's just been constant, construction, construction, construction. I'm just, I'm ready for them to be over with it," said Ardaijah Pointer, a homeowner's daughter.

Belinda Jarvis, a homeowner in the area, described the situation simply: "It's been a mess."

Residents said they've had to face daily challenges navigating their own streets. "Every time you leave, there's a different roadblock, and you have another detour," Jarvis said. "We came out and our whole driveway had a big hole, about 10 feet deep, all the way across. We couldn't get our cars out of the driveway."

Vanesa Grajale, another homeowner, shared similar frustrations. "Good thing I have, like, an area where I can go towards the back of my gate and get out sometimes, but it changes even by the hour," she said. "I've already had to replace my tires about like, four times going through these streets. The potholes are horrible."

Despite the inconveniences, some residents recognize the necessity of the change. "It's been annoying, but at the same time, like I said, I'm ready to have the city water and not have to worry about the well water issue," Pointer said.

Elsner emphasized that reducing demand on the aquifer will make a significant difference. "Once they start connecting residents and taking those wells offline, we'll have a better idea of the aquifer, how it's reacting to that less demand," he said.

Elsner says once the UEP North 1 West project is complete, it will remove approximately 17% of users in the critical area from the aquifer.

The city has informed residents they will have 6 months to connect to city water after receiving official notification. However, the cost remains a major concern for many.

"I just think it's outrageous, because nobody, I mean, really has like, $40,000 laying around," Grajale said.

Jarvis expressed similar concerns: "It was like $33,000 you know, which is kind of high. I would love to recoup some of that somehow."

The city notes that connection is mandatory within 6 months, but grant assistance programs are available to help with costs.

Additionally, residents who connect and complete an inspection within 90 days of receiving notification will have their meter connection fee waived.

