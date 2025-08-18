‘It’s a struggle’: Northeast Cape Coral homeowners worry over high water hookup fees

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Some Northeast Cape Coral homeowners are now getting connected to city water through the Utilities Extension Project, but many are concerned about the costs associated with the mandatory hookup.

FOX 4's Bella Line spoke with neighbors about the assessment costs:

'Not rolling in money': $35,000 assessments hit doorsteps, many neighbors express concern

Robert Enright recently received a letter notifying him of the connection costs.

"It was $36,000 and just out of your pocket," Enright said.

Now that he's hooked up to city water, Enright faces additional expenses beyond the initial fee.

"We have the additional cost of putting the lines in, and I'm hearing anywhere from four to $6,000 for people to put, put the line in, and you're forced to do it," Enright said.

While Enright was able to pay the costs upfront, he worries about his neighbors who may struggle financially.

"The average Cape Coral resident isn't rolling in the money, and it's going to be, it's a struggle," Enright said.

According to the US Census, as of 2023, the median household income in Cape Coral is under $75,000.

For Julio Otero, who lives a couple streets over, the current price is significantly higher than what he was told when he first moved in more than a decade ago.

"This time is a moment that everything is difficult for the economy. And first time, when they proposed us, it's only $12,000 now it's $35,000," Otero said.

According to the city, homeowners have six months to hook up to the city water and sewer once they receive a notice.

"That's really hard for us, and not only for me. Just only for my neighborhood," Otero said.

The city says if homeowners connect and have their inspection within 90 days of the notice, they will waive the $325 meter installation fee.

According to the city, homeowners can apply for financial assistance through Community Development Block Grants. For help with the utility connection, the city has provided grants to the Cape Coral Housing Development Corporation of up to $2,000.

