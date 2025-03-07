IT TAKES A VILLAGE: Charity plans housing project for local homeless veterans

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — When Juan Cordero bought his five-acre plot of land off Pine Island Road in Cape Coral more than 40 years ago he thought it might one day become an investment.

“It was a mess,” says Cordero, a Vietnam Veteran and Chaplain. “I got it cleaned up. I put up a fence. I bought 16 goats. It became a farm.”

Cape Coral Charity plans housing project for homeless vets

But instead of raising a flock, Cordero wants to raise up his fellow veterans.

“When I heard about how many homeless veterans we have in Lee County,” Cordero said, “I wanted to house them.”

WFTX

Homelessness has skyrocketed in Southwest Florida in recent years, up nearly 70% in Lee County since Hurricane Ian struck.

One out of every five men experiencing homelessness in the U.S. are veterans, according to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans.

In hopes of ending the epidemic, Cordero founded Holy Family Village, a Christian-based charity working to diminish veteran homelessness.

“How much more time I got? Only God knows. I tried to open my heart and my mind to get this village established because I know I will help lots of people,” Cordero said.

WFTX

The organization is currently fundraising and planning for the housing project.

Cordero plans to donate his five-acre plot of land to the development.

Holy Family Village board member David Don Hobley, who has experienced homelessness himself soon after Hurricane Ian, says there are many different factors that lead to homelessness among veterans.

“We’re trained to be tough from the time we enter the military until the time we leave. A lot of veterans have trouble asking for help when they need it,” Hobley said.

J. Eric Booker, another board member who has experienced homelessness, says working with the charity has helped him recover.

“It’s actually helped me deal with my own PTSD and helps me, take away from the pain,” said Booker.