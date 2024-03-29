"I don't really think flag football for girls is a thing": Local girls disagree

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It's been quite a Women's History Month and season for many girls across Southwest Florida.

This 2023-2024 school year marks the first year that FHSAA has approved girls flag football for the Lee County School District.

Our team caught up with the "Lady Gators" at Island Coast High School in Cape Coral ahead of a game with South Fort Myers High School.

Ana Sosa is a sophomore, and says she's played various sports throughout her life.

“I always thought like one day I always wanted to play football.”

That's why when the opportunity came, she couldn't resist.

But, she tells FOX 4's Shari Armstrong, some people actually resisted the idea.

Some of the comments made, Sosa says were:

"I don’t really think flag football for girls is a thing" or "this thing should be over soon”

“It’s actually very surprising how many people have said that.”

But she tells us the irony is that some of the people who once told her this are now supporting the team.

“Now in they’re in the stands now cheering for us like…being like ‘go quarterback and all this’. It’s actually pretty cool.”

Coach Ashley Loewen says what's also "cool" is the growth she's seen in her players.

“At first it was a mess just because everybody’s new to this. I had to learn all the rules. I had to teach the rules."

A couple months later, she says, the girls are growing as players and young adults.