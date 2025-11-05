CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A new report finds how much time drivers waste in Southwest Florida traffic. Commuters in the Fort Myers metro area area were delayed by 43 hours in 2024, according to Texas A&M University's Urban Mobility Report.

How much time do you lose in Southwest Florida traffic? New report might have the answer

Fort Myers is middle-of-the-pack compared to similar sized cities. Honolulu, Hawaii is number one among medium-sized cities with 81 hours of delay.

Traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels, according to David Schrank, senior research scientist at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute. But it doesn't look the same as before. Hybrid and remote work is driving midday traffic, Schrank said.

“There’s more volatility in our traffic now, because you don’t know on any given day, is everybody going in today or not?," Schrank said.

Midday and weekend traffic increased after the pandemic, according to the report. Meanwhile, peak traffic times haven't quite returned to pre-pandemic levels. Hybrid workers might spend the first part of their day at home, Schrank said, before running into the office.

Other factors are shifting traffic patterns. The St. Louis Federal Reserve published a study that found the pandemic pushed 3 million baby boomers into retirement. Axios reported that many older workers faced layoffs, and others left the workforce to protect themselves from the risk of infection.

New retirements also increased midday traffic, Schrank said, as people ditch the office for the golf course.

Midday truck traffic is another factor, Schrank said. That includes things like plumbers and delivery drivers. As states like Florida and Texas experience growth, Schrank said the service industry is working to keep up.

The report found some Southwest Florida traffic conditions are improving.

For example, it measured how much money drivers lose in traffic. It's calculated through lost productivity and money spent on gas, Schrank said. In 2024, Southwest Florida commuters lost $848, according to the report. That's down from $854 in 2023.

The study also found Southwest Florida commuters consumed 11 gallons of excess gas in 2024. That's down from 12 gallons in 2023.

Drivers had mixed opinions on Southwest Florida traffic Tuesday. Some said it's not that bad - especially compared to where they moved from.

Jose Quintero used to live in the Miami area. He said traffic is a lot better here. Rowena Suarez said she doesn't stress over Cape Coral traffic. But a drive into Fort Myers can mean more time in the car.

Jenelle Mey said she uses side streets to avoid Cape Coral traffic. She said infrastructure hasn't kept up with the growth.

"Cape Coral is getting so huge, everyone is moving down here," Mey said. "I don't think this little island can handle all the traffic we have."