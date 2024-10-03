CAPE CORAL, Fla. — From September to October, Fox 4 is recognizing the Hispanic community. We are highlighting those making a difference in the community, bringing new ideas and healthy choices to people who call southwest Florida home. This is all to honor Hispanic Heritage Month.

Sometimes in life you know what you were born to be, what you were born to give to people. It's a feeling Dr. Jeannie Arana knows.

See how Dr. Jeannie Arana is breaking glass ceilings in the Hispanic community:

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: How a Cape Coral doctor is helping her community

"Ever since I was 5 I knew I wanted to be a doctor," Arana said.

That's a big feat for a kid, but it didn't stop her.

About 10 years ago, Dr. Arana landed at Lee Health in Cape Coral. She works at Lee Community Healthcare, a part of Lee Health that helps people who have a hard time paying for medical care.

"I've always had a passion to work with the under served population," she said.

At the clinic, she says 85% of her patients are Hispanic. She can relate because Dr. Arana is also Hispanic. She says her mom is Columbian and her dad is Peruvian.

"I am the first doctor in the family," she said.

Even though Spanish is her first language, she also majored in it to be fluent.

"Once they come into the room and I speak their language, it's just sigh of relief," Arana said. "Oh my gosh, you speak Spanish. You're Hispanic."

She says speaking Spanish allows for cultural and language gaps to be closed because its a huge issue in healthcare.

Dr. Arana also says getting people through the door and making them feel welcome is just the first step.

"I think one of the most difficult parts of being a Hispanic doctor is trying to re-educate to my Spanish population that there is a different way of eating," she said. "It's just trying to break the cycle that they've been so used to doing."

She calls it helping patients get control of their lives.

The doctor is also breaking glass ceilings as a successful physician. National data shows only five to 6% of physicians are Hispanic.

The determination to serve her community is something she'll pass along to her daughter.

"I want to make sure she does something that she truly loves," Arana said holding back tears. "And if she becomes a physician or anything in the healthcare, more power to her, but she is definitely going to learn how to speak Spanish."

She also has a message to her community, whether they are a patient or not.

"Please don't forget to teach Spanish and know that you can change your life and doctors like me want to help you," she said in Spanish.

Lee Communtiy Healthcare also offers financial help for patients based on their income.

You can find more information here.