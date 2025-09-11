Higher fees could be coming to Cape Coral builders, City says it would pay for future infrastructure

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral city council members are working against an October 1 deadline to finalize a proposed fee increase on builders that would fund future infrastructure.

FOX 4's Bella Line shows us the break down for what is currently on the table:

Higher fees may be coming to Cape builders, City says it would pay for future infrastructure

The impact fee, currently at $3,347, would increase by approximately $400 by January 1 under the proposed plan, then continue rising until reaching $5,021 by 2029.

At Wednesday's council meeting, members ironed out the details of the proposal, which has already been brought before city council for a vote.

Council member Bill Steinke expressed concerns that even with the proposed increase, Cape Coral would still lag behind other Southwest Florida cities roadway impact fees.

"I know there's 5 people sitting here right now that in the last 15 months said I got to get in there and we've got to do something about infrastructure, and we do. All infrastructure requires investment," Steinke said.

The fee increase would support future infrastructure needs, including projects like a proposed water taxi system.

Wade Kundinger, president of the Cape Coral Construction Industry Association, previously told FOX 4's Bella Line that they would support a 12.5% increase but expressed concerns about housing affordability impacts.

Original reporting:

https://www.fox4now.com/cape-coral/cape-coral-considers-new-fee-system-that-could-nearly-triple-developer-costs

Council members plan to vote on the proposal at next week's meeting to meet the October 1 implementation deadline for the January 1 effective date.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.