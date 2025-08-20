Cape Coral considers new fee system that could nearly triple developer costs

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — City Council will consider a new mobility fee that could put future infrastructure needs on developers in Cape Coral.

FOX 4's Bella Line spoke with the Cape Coral Construction Industry Association about the proposal:

Cape Coral developers could face triple fees under new mobility plan

The proposed fee would replace the current road impact fee system with a more comprehensive mobility fee structure. Currently, developers pay $3,347 per dwelling unit in road impact fees. Under the new proposal, that cost could rise to $9,997 by 2029 — nearly tripling the current rate.

Wade Kundinger with the Cape Coral Construction Industry Association expressed concerns about the dramatic increase.

"CCCIA thought it was an overreach. It was too much too soon," Kundinger said.

The construction industry representative worries about the impact on housing affordability, particularly for moderate and low-income housing developments.

"I've seen it in other municipalities, cities around the country, where they've done this before, and it does stifle low income, you know, moderate housing," Kundinger said.

However, the association isn't opposed to fee increases entirely. Kundinger said they would support a more gradual 12.5% increase.

"We support a mobility fee, okay, but it needs to be done in a in a slower pattern," Kundinger said.

The proposed changes would also affect retail development. Current fees of $5,709 per development would increase to $12,912 over four years.

"The initial impact is going to be tough to swallow," Kundinger said.

City officials say the additional revenue would fund the 2045 Mobility Plan, which aims to improve roads and expand transit opportunities, including potential water taxi services.

Despite concerns about the timeline, the construction industry supports the concept of a mobility fee.

"We do support a mobility fee, but we want it done the right way," Kundinger said.

The Cape Coral City Council will consider the proposal during its meeting on Wednesday.

