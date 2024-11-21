BREAKING: Domestic violence call leads to barricaded man in Cape Coral home

UPDATE 5:45 p.m.:

Cape Coral Police say a man barricaded himself in a home after a domestic violence call.

According to police, a woman got out of the house, but the man was still inside.

Officers tell Fox 4 he was potentially armed, but they were unsure.

The SWAT team responded to the home and officers talked to the man. Within an hour of the first 911 call, he came out of the house.

Police say he's in custody and there's no threat to the public.

The woman has no serious injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are surrounding a northeast Cape Coral neighborhood.

A viewer says they saw at least one SWAT vehicle near Garden Boulevard and De Navarra Parkway, along with several police cars.

We reached out to the Cape Coral Police Department for more information.

Fox 4 has a crew on the way to the scene. More information will be provided when available.