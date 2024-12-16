Gunfire erupts outside of Cape Coral nightclub; some say 'not surprised'

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It was the sound of gunfire that sent people in a Cape Coral parking lot running for cover over the weekend.

It happened outside of Fuegoz Lounge, a nightclub off of Del Prado Boulevard, and two people were injured with minor gunshot wounds.

Cape Coral Police haven't said much about what happened, but we spoke with Christian Lepe, who says his private security team was hired to work that night.

"There was a fight inside the other night, they kicked them out and since it's a kind of a public parking area, and you know, they're a renter. You know, they only own, I think, three units, they pretty much say it's the police's problem,” said Lepe.

The nightclub is just steps away from homes and one neighbor Fox 4’s Bella Line spoke with, who didn't want to show his face on camera, says it was just a matter of time before something like this happened.

"It's just all kinds of trouble over there. We hear fights in the middle of the night. I hear the music, the bass, you can feel the bass pretty much till four o'clock every morning,” said the man. "It's just, you don't need that in a residential neighborhood.”

Another neighbor Fox 4 that he has never seen this type of violence in this neighborhood before.

"This neighborhood is a great neighborhood. I've been here 33 years. Never had any issues. You know, so I raised my kids here, my kids are grown they left left the house, and my wife are the only ones here now,” said Roberto Perera who lives behind the business.

Lepe told Fox 4 he believes with more security that night things could have been different.

"Usually they would have almost double what they had last night, they didn't. As to why they didn't have a higher number of security, you know, I don't know why they didn't call us to back them up, which is what they usually do when they have a big promotor or a big party, I don't know,” said Lepe. "When you kind of leave people on the wind to do what they want, things like that happen.”

Fox 4 reached out to Fuegoz Lounge for comment and they have not replied yet.

Cape Coral Police say the two victims are cooperating with law enforcement but at this point, they haven't said anything about possible suspects.

Fox 4 will keep you up to date as we find out more information.