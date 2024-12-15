CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shooting at Fuegoz Lounge in Cape Coral, 2 injured

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police confirmed a shooting off Del Prado Boulevard on Friday night. Christian Lepe says his security team was hired to be there at the time.

Watch the scene as people run and take cover:

Shooting at Fuegoz Lounge in Cape Coral, 2 injured

The shooting happened at Fuegoz Lounge on Friday night.

"There was a fight inside the other night. They [his workers] kicked em' out and since it's kind of a public parking area and they own 3 units [once the people involved in the fight were outside] they say it's the police's problem," Lepe said.

People shopping in the complex just a day later like Mark Ness say, it's alarming to see this in Cape Coral.

"I saw people running to save their lives, I heard 30 to 50 gunshots on the video on Facebook," he said.

CCPD says there were 2 victims with non-life threatening injuries. Lepe says he thinks there should have been more security hired for the event. He says more security presence could have stopped the shooting from happening.

"It turned into full pandemonium, it [the shooting] was off to the side and people were running all over the place. Obviously when you hear gunshots you take cover and protect the people you were hired to protect," he said.