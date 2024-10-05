Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for 35 counties ahead of Milton

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has issued a State of Emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Milton in 35 counties. That includes all counties in Southwest Florida.
DeSantis on X says he has directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida Department of Transportation to coordinate all available personnel and resources to supplement local communities as they expedite debris removal in impacted areas of Hurricane Helene.
DeSantis adds that staging state assets to prepare for efficient search and rescue, power restoration, and clearing is ongoing.
As Tropical Storm Milton continues to strengthen in the Gulf, I have issued EO 24-214 ahead of potential landfall on Florida’s west coast this week. This EO declares a state of emergency in 35 Florida counties.— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 5, 2024
As many continue to recover from Hurricane Helene, I have directed…