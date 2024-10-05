Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCape Coral

Actions

Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for 35 counties ahead of Milton

All counties in Southwest Florida are including with the counties under a State of Emergency.
DeSantis
DeSantis X
DeSantis
Posted
and last updated

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has issued a State of Emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Milton in 35 counties. That includes all counties in Southwest Florida.

DeSantis on X says he has directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida Department of Transportation to coordinate all available personnel and resources to supplement local communities as they expedite debris removal in impacted areas of Hurricane Helene.

DeSantis adds that staging state assets to prepare for efficient search and rescue, power restoration, and clearing is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood