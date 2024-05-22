Free admission to SunSplash for military members this Memorial Day Weekend

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — All active, retired, disabled and veteran members of the military will receive free admission to SunSplash Family Waterpark from Saturday, May 25th through Monday May 27th.

"As a thank you to all of the men and women who have served and continue to serve our country in the armed forces, we're glad to honor them this Memorial Day Weekend with free admission," says SunSplash General Manager Eric Reed.

A valid Military ID needs to be shown at the ticket booth.

