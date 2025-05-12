Four teens charged in armed robbery setup at Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A 18-year-old girl faces felony charges after police say she lured a man to a Cape Coral home where police say armed teens robbed him at gunpoint. The teens are charged with armed robbery.

Investigators say Gabriela Reyes picked up the victim and drove him to a home she falsely claimed was an Airbnb rental on May 6, 2025. Police say she went inside the home and came out with another man.

The victim then went inside with them through a back door and entered a master bedroom. Police say they were in the room for about three minutes when police say three masked men barged in and each pointed a gun at the victim. They demanded money from the victim, but he said he only had $54 in his CashApp.

Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp explains how police caught the four suspects:

Police say they sent the money to Reyes and took off in a black Nissan sedan.

As officers rushed to the scene after the victim called police, an officer headed there noticed a vehicle matching the suspect's near Veterans Parkway and Del Prado Boulevard South.

Court documents say the officer attempted to pull the car over after it made a U-turn, failing to yield, which caused other drivers to slam on their brakes. When the officer pulled over the vehicle and went up to it, the driver, later identified as Reyes, took off.

The officer tracked it down to a driveway nearby. Police say the car had front end damage, deployed airbags and all the doors were open. Investigators say three people took off, but officers were unable to find them.

Hours later, the case took another turn when Reyes and her mother later reported the Nissan as stolen, according to the probable cause affidavit. When questioned by investigators, Reyes eventually admitted to picking up the victim, being present during the robbery, and fleeing from police.

The victim later positively identified Reyes in a photo lineup presented by investigators.

Using detectives and school resource officers, police say they identified the three masked men as 16-year-old Gianfranco Romero, 17-year-old Latavious Peterson and 16-year-old Karmell Peterson.

The men face charges including robbery with a firearm and armed burglary.

Reyes faces more charges such as robbery, burglary, hit-and-run, fleeing and more.