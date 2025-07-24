FL attorney says ten arrested in 'Netforce: Operation No Cap,' starting in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Florida State Attorney reports ten people have been arrested, including one for murder, after a large scale operation known as 'Operation No Cap.'

Thursday, the office announced it all started with a smaller drug investigation in Cape Coral.

An attempted drug delivery then led to a high-speed chase, which in turn led to the discovery of the criminal enterprise.

Investigators eventually learned the criminal ring began at a local high school.

As of July 24, ten people were arrested on charges including racketeering, drug trafficking, money laundering, and more.

One member of the enterprise, according to the office, was recently indicted for murder after distributing fentanyl that killed another person.

Officers said they seized one kilogram of fentanyl, 1 kilogram of protonitazene (a synthetic opioid described as three times as deadly as fentanyl), cocaine, meth, marijuana, and oxycodone. They also seized 10 firearms and $180,000 in cash, according to authorities.

The investigation included multiple agencies across local, state, and federal levels.