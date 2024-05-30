FIRST ON FOX 4: Tip leads to discovery of SUV wanted in Cape Coral hit and run crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla — Cape Coral Police say they have found the SUV they had been looking for, since a hit and run crash on Pine Island Rd Sunday. But they have not found the person who was driving it.

Only Fox 4 was there when officers took it away from a lot on SW 11th Court early Thursday afternoon.

CC CAPE PINE ISLAND RD ROLLOVER VO.mov

Police say the vehicle was involved in a hit and run crash Sunday evening. The crash caused a Jeep to rollover and at least one person inside had major injuries.

Fox 4 Cape Coral Community Correspondent, Colton Chavez, got a tip from someone who was working in the area. He remembered seeing the older model Lexus in news coverage and matched the license plate numbers. He says he also called police.

Cape Coral Police Picture

When Colton got to the street, he spoke to a woman who lives next-door. She told him she took her dog out at about midnight and the SUV was not there. But when she came back out at 7 a.m. it was parked in a grassy area under some trees.

Fox 4

Cape Coral Police told Colton they're not sure when it was dropped off. They ask that the driver who left it there turn themselves in.