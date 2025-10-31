Feds: Cape Coral man said to 'just get a gun and shoot the ICE Nazis down'

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Department of Homeland Security has released more information about the arrest of a Cape Coral man, charged with making death threats against ICE agents.

Joseph Rocco Giancola Jr. was taken into custody by ICE's Homeland Security Investigations on Oct. 30. According to authorities, Giancola engaged in a months-long pattern of threats against ICE officials using the online pseudonym "Cain Delon" on the social media website, Bluesky.

The department said the threats included comparing ICE officials to Nazis and calling for violence against federal agents.

"Making comments like 'Shoot the ICE Nazis dead… Shoot ICE gestapo dead… Get your gun and shoot them dead' is not free speech, it's simply dangerous," HSI Tampa acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Cochran said. "While the First Amendment protects free speech, it does not extend to threats of violence or actions that incite harm. Freedom of speech carries a responsibility to exercise it in a manner that respects the safety and rights of others."

According to authorities, some of Giancola's statements on Bluesky included:

"Shoot the ICE Nazis down like the rabid dogs they are."

"Just get a gun and shoot the ICE Nazis down."

"Shoot the ICE agents down."

"They come near me and I shoot to kill. Be warned."

On Thursday, DHS said they had a warrant to search his home on Chiquita Boulevard with his daughter and her family. At 6 a.m. Thursday, they say they woke up to federal agents at their front door.

Anna Giancola, Josepph's daughter, told Fox 4 that the agents didn't tell her why they were there or give her a warrant until they left, about 2-and-a-half hours after they arrived. She says the agents ransacked her home.

“I just don’t feel safe," she said. "With the door broken, I feel like someone’s gonna hurt us.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.