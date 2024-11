CAPE CORAL, Fla. — An explosion at a Cape Coral home sent one person to the hospital on Friday afternoon.

The home is on southwest 25th Terrace near Chiquita Boulevard.

Cape Coral Fire says the explosion happened behind the home. A grill with a gas leak exploded, the fire department says.

The explosion injured one person and they were taken to the hospital. However, their injuries and condition are not known.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire.