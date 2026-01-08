CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police said they've seen a significant increase in illegal e-bike use since Christmas, with young riders operating high-powered bikes recklessly on city roads and in business areas.

Fox 4's Bella Line shows us footage where an officer attempts to pull over an e-bike rider who then flees, driving over a grass median to escape:

E-BIKE CRACK DOWN: Cape Coral Police warn parents of charges they could face because of illegal e-bike use

The incident highlights growing concerns about unsafe riding practices among youth in the community.

"These kids are driving through business parking lots, circling vehicles, terrorizing the people who are going in and out of the businesses," said Lisa Greenberg, public affairs officer for the Cape Coral Police Department.

Greenberg said the problematic behavior is particularly concentrated at the Shops at Surfside and another plaza near Veterans Memorial Parkway and Santa Barbara Boulevard.

If a bike does require pedals or exceeds 750 watts of power, it's legally classified as a vehicle requiring a driver's license with motorcycle endorsement and proper registration.

"Parents often times are unknowingly buying these for their kids, thinking that it's an E bike," Greenberg said.

Parents knowingly purchase illegal e-bikes for their children to ride in the city could face criminal charges themselves, according to police.

When young riders take off from officers, they risk additional criminal charges beyond the initial traffic violations, Greenberg said.

"This comes down to making better choices," an officer said in body camera footage Fox 4 got from police.

Greenberg emphasized that parents need to understand the legal requirements and discuss proper e-bike safety with their children.

"We don't want to have anyone getting hurt because, you know, a 15-year-old is driving a motorcycle when they shouldn't be," Greenberg said.

Police are asking families to research e-bike specifications before purchasing and ensure young riders understand traffic laws and safety requirements.

