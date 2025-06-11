Driver tried to pass truck before deadly Cape Coral crash: report

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A crash report Fox 4 obtained is revealing what caused a deadly crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway on June 2. The crash killed a father and son after their vehicle went into a lake.

According to the report from Cape Coral Police, it says a Ford truck was going west on Veterans with a Mustang right behind it. The truck was going into the left lane when the Mustang quickly did the same thing, the report says.

That's when the Mustang drove onto the shoulder near the median "attempting to overtake veh 2 (truck)." Witnesses say the Mustang hit the curb and tried to pass the truck on the left-hand side.

Cape Coral Police

The report says this caused the Mustang's driver's side to hit the truck's driver's side tire. The Mustang went off the road and crashed into the lake.

Inside the Mustang was Christopher Patrick and his 12-year-old son, Carson Patrick. They both died as a result of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

RELATED COVERAGE: 'Deeply loved': Family identifies father, son killed in Cape Coral crash