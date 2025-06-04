'Deeply loved': Family identifies father, son killed in Cape Coral crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The family of the father and son killed in a Cape Coral crash have identified their loved ones as Christopher Patrick and Carson Patrick.

On Monday, Cape Coral Police say two cars crashed on Veterans Memorial Parkway just past Surfside Boulevard.

The vehicle with Christopher and Carson inside crashed into the water. Police say they were rushed to the hospital and both died.

Carson was 12-years-old and the Lee County School District said he went to Gulf Middle School.

"We are deeply saddened to share the news that one of our students passed away today," the school's principal said the parents in an email. "We know that some of you may have already heard about this tragic incident, and our hearts go out to all affected. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if your child needs assistance in coping with this loss."

The young boy was also very active with the Cape Youth Football Association. The organization says Carson became the field's water boy and loved tossing the football with the younger kids.

"When he wasn’t on the sidelines, you could find him fishing or enjoying car shows with his family," the association said.

On a GoFundMe created by a family member, they describe Carson as the sweetest son and sibling.

"He had a passion for fishing, motorcycles, and cars, and was known for his compassion, emotional intelligence, and genuine friendship," the family said on GoFundMe. "He touched the lives of everyone around him and was deeply loved."

Carson's dad, Chris, was set to become the assistant coach for the league's 14U team. He started as a parent on the sidelines and later joined the association's board.

"The memories we’ve shared with Chris and Carson will forever live in our hearts," the association said. "Their absence leaves an immeasurable void, and our hearts are shattered for everyone who knew and loved them."

According to the GoFundMe, the family spent time in many other states.

"Many people in their lives and our community may remember them from Car Shows, Storms Football, Orioles Baseball Little League team, school, being in the military, our time around Missouri, Texas, Colorado, Kansas, and Washington state, and through friends," the page said.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you would like to help the family, click here.