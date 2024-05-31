DRIVER LOCATED: Arrest made in rollover hit-and-run crash on Pine Island Road

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Friday, Cape Coral Police said their five-day search for a hit-and-run driver is over.

This comes a day aftera tipster called Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez and the police to say he found the vehicle.

On Friday, Cape Coral investigators say they arrested 39-year-old Domingo Ruiz Salazar.

Investigators say Salazar was the person driving the maroon Lexus SUV that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that caused a Jeep to rollover and one person to suffer major injuries over Memorial Day weekend.

Police say they received a tip through a Facebook post on Friday that helped them locate Salazar’s home in Cape Coral.

Investigators say Salazar admitted that he was the driver of the Lexus, but said he did not believe he had to stop because he believed the crash was partially the other driver's fault.

Salazar was booked into the Lee County Jail on multiple charges of hit and run.

