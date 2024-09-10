Dog survives as Fort Myers man's accused of throwing her off a balcony

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Fort Myers man has been arrested after deputies say he threw a 3-year-old puppy off of a balcony - breaking multiple bones.

On Sunday, September 8th, the Lee County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Blue Pearl Animal Hospital for an injured dog call.

Detectives say Dalton Chad Sousa dropped off the dog, Raven, saying that she had been thrown off a balcony "like a football" by a friend.

Sousa, deputies say, ended up in a verbal altercation with the veterinarian before leaving the animal hospital, and his dog behind.

Investigators say Raven suffered multiple fractures, including a broken leg and a broken jaw.

Sousa has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Raven is expected to make a full recovery.

