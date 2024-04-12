Crews working Cape Coral brush fire

Update (2:55PM)

Location: Lee County, Cape Coral, Southeast Yucca Pens area.

Size Est. 3 Fires, 2-3 Acres each.

Containment: 0%

Number of units on scene: 3 FFS Tractor-Plows, local Fire Department, Aircraft in the area.

Exercise caution if in the area. pic.twitter.com/i9rlL9FliV — FFS Caloosahatchee (@FFS_cafc) April 12, 2024

Original Reporting:

The Cape Coral Fire Department is responding to a brush fire on the north side of Durden Parkway and NE Connection Avenue. Officials say they are working to access and extinguish the fire.

This is a developing story.

