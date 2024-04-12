Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCape Coral

Actions

Crews working Cape Coral brush fire

The Cape Coral Fire Department is responding to a brush fire on the north side of Durden Parkway and NE Connection Avenue.
Cape Coral Brush Fire
WFTX
Cape Coral Brush Fire
Posted at 2:16 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 14:57:12-04

Update (2:55PM)

Original Reporting:

The Cape Coral Fire Department is responding to a brush fire on the north side of Durden Parkway and NE Connection Avenue. Officials say they are working to access and extinguish the fire.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023