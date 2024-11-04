Crash shuts down Burnt Store Rd and Embers Pkwy; second crash there in a week

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police are investigating a serious-injury crash on Burnt Store Road and Embers Parkway.

Police say three vehicles are involved, including a cement truck. There are serious injuries and at least one person was taken to the hospital.

It's not clear how the crash happened. Northbound lanes of Burnt Store Road and eastbound lanes of Embers Parkway are closed.

This is the second crash at the same intersection in less than a week.

On Oct. 31, there was a two-car crash, which injured five people.

In that crash, police say one car was going north on Burnt Store Road when the other vehicle turned in front of it going east onto Embers Parkway.