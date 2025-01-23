Civitas of Cape Coral brings 96 affordable housing units to the city

The Civitas of Cape Coral is an affordable workforce complex in the City. Developers who brought the 5 year old plan to life and city leaders gathered Thursday morning for it's ribbon cutting.

The complex on Pine Island Road near Nicholas Parkway has one, two and three-bedroom units. The 96 units in total are ready for move-in.

Mark Brady attended the event to see if he could qualify for the housing.

"I sleep in a parking lot in North Fort Myers," he said.

He lives in his car and says affordable housing in the city is crucial. Developers tell us $5.6 million in state hurricane relief helped fund this property after Irma, and they agree that it's time for this housing need to be met.

Revital Development

Michael Allan is the president of ReVital Development Group.

"We had hundreds of people show up outside, some stayed over night trying to secure their spot in line," referring to their resident qualifying event after the holidays.

Steve Auger is the Chief Executive Officer ofBirdsong Housing Partners.

"Probably what's unusual about this project is we are serving folks up to 80% of area median income, he said.

These developers can't build until city leaders agree to it. Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman and Cape Coral City Councilor Jennifer Nelson-Lastra were in attendance.

"When they're starting teachers, law enforcement [officers], or first responders... their salary is not of that median range. It's a huge issue," Nelson-Lastra said.

A person who makes about $20,000 annually could rent a 1 bedroom for $500 dollars a month.

"There's a huge need for affordable housing in Cape Coral and Lee County. We were hearing about it before Hurricane Ian hit which destroyed properties. It's just exacerbated the problems," Hamman said.

The new apartments are making it possible for people like Mark Brady to find a comfortable place to live.

"I'm disabled, I collect social security I get about $23-$24,000 a year... that is it," Brady said.

He says he was not able to qualify on time for these specific apartments, but the says the city's told him it's hoping to bring similar projects to the area.