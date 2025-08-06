Cape's future takes shape: Council considers preserve water system, town center and funding for park updates

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral City Council is set to discuss several major projects at Wednesday's meeting, including a controversial water system in a preserve, a large development project, and funding updates to a popular park.

The final hearing on a proposal to rezone 14 acres of a popular Cape Coral preserve for a water system will take place, allowing citizens to voice their opinions. The project has faced significant opposition from environmentalists and nearby homeowners who have started a petition to relocate the water system.

"We just want to make sure that the city council knows that the residents disagree with using preserved land for development," said Janet Windisch, Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife. "It's going to hurt the habitat. It's going to change the hydrology, and it's going to make it unsightly for the people who want to enjoy Cape Coral."

The City says the water storage and pumping facility will provide potable water to residents in Northeast Cape Coral.

The council will also discuss the Cape Coral Grove Project, a 131-acre town center planned between Chiquita Boulevard and Burnt Store Road off Pine Island Road. According to project details, the development would include more than 1,000 multi-family units, two parks, and 125 hotel rooms. Council members will vote on a new agreement between developers and the city.

Additionally, Jaycee Park, which has been under construction, is getting updates and additions. The council will vote on funding for a new bathroom and boardwalk, with more than $1.5 million coming from Lee County's Tourist Development Council. Construction is expected to be completed by February 2026.

