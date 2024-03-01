Cape Police say someone crashed their own truck, then claimed it was stolen

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department says Cody Issacs has been arrested for giving false information to police.

Investigators say someone crashed a truck into a canal on Wednesday night on SW 12th Avenue and SW 4th Street.

Police say witnesses told them the driver then left the scene.

According to the department, the truck was registered to Isaacs; however, no one was at his house when officers arrived.

The next day, police say, Issacs reported his truck stolen.

But investigators say police received video from a neighbor showing Issacs running away from the crash.

Officers say they returned to Issacs' home where he told police he was concerned about getting into trouble.

Issacs was placed under arrest and charged with one count of knowlingly giving false information to a law enforcement officer alleging a crime.

