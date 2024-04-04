Cape Coral tire shop owner arrested for theft and burglary

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral tire shop owner has been arrested after police say he stole equipment, including skid steers and Gator Side by Sides.

Yusniel Valdes Darias is facing multiple charges after inspections at four auto shops led detectives to Direct Tires.

Darias, police say, is the owner.

Officers say their investigation of several cases revealed Darias stole numerous pieces of heavy machinery, including skid steers and Gator Side by Sides.

The Cape Coral Police Department says its Property Crimes Unit has been working to investigate a local crime ring involving the theft of construction equipment and other types of motor vehicles - leading to multiple search warrants and arrests in the city.

On March 29, 2024, Valdes Darias was arrested and charged with the following:

--1 count in violation of F.S.S. 812.014(2a2), Grand theft of 50,000+

--1 count in violation of F.S.S. 812.019(1), Dealing in Stolen Property

--1 count in violation of 810.02(4b), Burglary of an unoccupied conveyance

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, this investigation has been underway for more than a year.