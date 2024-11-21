STOLEN: Cape Coral social media influencer arrested for stealing from Target

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department says a local Tik Toker has been arrested for stealing from Target.

On October 30th, Target says an unknown woman entered the store and picked up items for purchase.

While at the self-checkout, the suspect did not scan the items' barcodes, according to the department.

Instead, police say she used a fake barcode with cheaper prices.

Sixteen household goods and pieces of clothing were stolen- totaling a loss valued at just over $500.

Cape Police

After police posted the suspect's picture on their Facebook and Instagram accounts, an anonymous caller ID'd the woman as Marlena Velez.

The caller provided officers with Velez's Instagram handle, too.

A video posted on Velez's Tik Tok account documents herself as she gets ready to leave her home on October 30th - in the same outfit and glasses of which police say she was wearing in surveillance video.

In the video, which has more than 150,000 views, Velez is seen documenting a trip to T.J Maxx and Target.

Velez records herself picking out items and placing them in her car after leaving both stores.

She is facing one charge of petit theft more than $100 less than $750.

