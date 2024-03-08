Cape Coral says failed pipes from January flood are not a widespread issue

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Friday, after nearly a foot of rain fell in parts of Cape Coral onJanuary 15, 2024, people in areas like Pine Island Lane have had to live with the lasting impact.

“It was a big massive rainstorm that happened within the last couple of months and it completely caved in the street,” said one neighbor.

Working to fix its aging infrastructure, Cape Coral City Council approved emergency funds adding up to more than $849,000 to fix five locations where the city says the stormwater caused many weak points in their aging infrastructure to fail.

Here is a list of the impacted locations:



1323 NE Pine Island Lane: $129,800.

1107 SE 16th Place: $106,700.

3402 SE 10th Place: $197,670.

4602 SE 6th Avenue: $280,263.26.

420 Tudor Drive: $135,646.50.

“The front yard floods, across the street, floods the neighbor's flood…everything floods,” said one neighbor.

In the approved agenda, it said the failure happened in areas across the city.

A City of Cape Coral spokesperson told Fox 4's Colton Chavez that the repairs were only needed at the five locations and this was not a widespread issue.

“I mean, I am hoping they resolve it,” said one neighbor.

A hope for many living in the Cape, as Southwest Florida prepares for the rainy season.

A city of Cape Coral spokesperson says all five of the projects will be complete near the end of March.

