Cape Coral police charge two teens for $3K worth of vandalism at city parks

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with extensive vandalism at Cape Coral city parks that caused more than $3,500 in damages.

The Cape Coral Police Department's Property Crimes Unit arrested a 16-year-old and 15-year-old on charges of criminal mischief valued at $1,000 or greater, a third-degree felony.

Police said the vandalism spree began on Saturday, July 19, when officers got called to the Cape Coral Sports Complex at 1410 Sports Boulevard around 5 p.m. Police said they discovered extensive blue spray paint graffiti on a portable storage unit, trash can, multiple areas of the parking lot and cement blocks at the baseball fields. The estimated cost for cleanup and repair was $1,342.60.

CCPD

CCPD

Two days later on Monday, July 21, at 8:41 a.m., officers got a call to similar vandalism at the Storm Football Complex at 2602 Chiquita Boulevard South. According to police, graffiti was found inside the men's restroom and around the facility, including vulgar language, a smiley face with X's for eyes, and the word "Salt." Total damages at the Storm Football Complex were documented at $2,248.86.

During the investigation, police said they located blue spray paint cans and other related evidence. A forensic examination of a cellphone revealed photographs taken by the suspects showing the teenagers posing in front of the graffiti they created at both park locations.

The investigation confirmed the use of the nicknames "Salt" for one teen and "JD" for the other, further substantiating their involvement in the crimes, police said.

Both teens were taken to the Lee County Jail.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.