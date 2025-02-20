Cape Coral Police arrest 12-year-old for shooting teen in stolen car

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A week after the shooting of a 13-year-old in Cape Coral, police arrested a 12-year-old boy in connection to it.

According to police, a boy was found shot in the back. He was in a car near Skyline Boulevard and Gleason Parkway on Feb. 13.

When police got there, three boys ran off and two were found. The third boy, later identified as Brennan Smith, was found on Feb. 19, and police say he shot the 13-year-old.

Investigators determined the injured boy was found in a stolen car. They then learned another car had been stolen, which had two guns in it. Police say one was used in the shooting, which was later found.

The shooting has been deemed accidental.

The 12-year-old is facing several charges including a person engaged in criminal offense with weapons, two counts of grand theft with a gun, one count of grand theft, one count of a minor in possession of a gun, one count of improper exhibition of a gun and one count of culpable negligence.

