CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department is actively investigating an incident near the 3100 block of Skyline Boulevard. The department confirmed one person is injured. Officers said drivers can expect an increased police presence in the area. You are asked to avoid the vicinity if possible.
Cape Coral Police say one person is injured, investigation on Skyline Boulevard
Officers are investigating a scene on Skyline Boulevard, Thursday morning
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.