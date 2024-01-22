Cape Coral Police are looking for a missing woman

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department is looking for a woman missing since January 15.

According to police, Lee Derin Loggins was last seen around 9:30 a.m. near southeast 8th Avenue and Country Club Boulevard, but wasn't reported missing until January 20.

Police issued a purple alert, meaning they need help locating "missing adults suffering from a mental or cognitive disability that is not Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder," FDLE says.

Loggins is 5'3", 110 pounds with curly black hair. She has brown eyes and tattoos on her wrists, upper back and thighs.

Police say she is usually in downtown Cape Coral or downtown Fort Myers.

Loggins was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you see her, call the Cape Coral Police Department.